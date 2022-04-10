Scholz and Zelenskiy discuss additional sanctions

April 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy
tweeted on Sunday that he had discussed possible additional
sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz.
Zelenskiy has called for an embargo on imported gas and oil
from Russia, but Germany so far resisted pressure to do so.
Scholz said on Friday that Germany could end Russian oil
imports this year but stopping gas imports would be tougher
because the country would need to build infrastructure to import
gas from alternative sources.
Russian oil accounts for 25% of German imports, down from
35% before the Feb. 24 invasion. Gas imports to Germany from
Russia have been cut to 40% from 55%, and hard coal imports to
25% from 50%.
Separately, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement the
president had held a conference call with Ukrainian officials
during which Kyiv's proposals for a sixth package of European
Union sanctions had been developed.
WAR CRIMES
A statement from Scholz's office on the chancellor's call
with Zelenskiy did not mention a discussion of sanctions, saying
Zelenskiy had informed Scholz of "the current situation and
negotiations between Ukraine and Russia".
Scholz's office said the chancellor condemned what he said
were war crimes by Russia's military in Bucha and other parts of
Ukraine on the call and that the German government would ensure
perpetrators were identified and brought before national and
international courts.
Moscow has rejected allegations by Ukraine and Western
nations of war crimes. It denies targeting civilians during what
the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise
and "denazify" its neighbour.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on
Saturday that Russian forces appeared to have committed war
crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but that the matter
needed to be investigated by lawyers.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Victoria Waldersee, Editing by
Sujata Rao and Frances Kerry)