Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Scholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine

05/01/2022 | 04:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Marder armoured infantry fighting vehicle of the German army Bundeswehr takes part in an exercise during a media day in Munster

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday rejected criticism that Germany was not showing leadership in western efforts to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons to repel Russia's invasion, saying that he'd rather be cautious than make hasty decisions.

Scholz is under pressure at home and abroad to supply Ukraine with heavy arms such as tanks and howitzers and support an immediate EU embargo on Russian energy imports to strip President Vladimir Putin of hard currency that helps him finance the war.

"I take my decisions fast and in concert with our partners," Scholz told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview. "I find hasty actions and maverick German efforts questionable."

In a U-turn, Germany approved on April 26 the delivery of "Gepard" anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, a step backed by 55% of Germans who in an opinion poll said Europe's biggest economy should supply Ukraine with such arms.

However, the decision did not help reverse public perception of Scholz as being indecisive and lacking leadership. An opinion poll published in Bild am Sonntag showed that 54% were unsatisfied with Scholz's handling of the crisis. His approval rating fell to 32%, the poll showed.

Fearing Russia could broaden the war to countries other than Ukraine, some of Germany's partners in the NATO military alliance had expressed discontent with Scholz's initial hesitancy on arming Ukraine.

Others like Poland are unhappy with Germany's opposition to an EU embargo on Russian gas imports.

The Greens and Free Democrats, junior coalition partners to Scholz's Social Democrats, are more keen on providing more military assistance to Ukraine.

Scholz has had to balance their demands with those of left-leaning members of his party who say delivering heavy weapons to Ukraine risks provoking a Russian military response in a third country and sparking a broader conflict.

Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aRussia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme
RE
04:07aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:57aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:54aProtesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings
RE
03:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:36aRussia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol
RE
03:33aChina's April new home prices see slower gains - private survey
RE
03:23aOpposition leader offers Australia 'a better future' in campaign launch
RE
02:55aSouth Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides
RE
02:24aBritain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Tata Motors : Press Release
3Chip consortium ISMC plans $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
4Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS