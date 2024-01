BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday the aim of a European Union special summit next week is for all EU member states to agree to financial aid for Ukraine.

A German government spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday that additional weapons deliveries to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion will be a topic of discussion during the summit.

Scholz had urged EU allies in early January to step up their military aid to Ukraine.

