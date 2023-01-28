Scholz urges swift EU-Mercosur free trade deal on first South America trip

*
Scholz sets off on 3-day tour to Argentina, Chile, Brazil
Trip comes as Germany seeking to reduce reliance on China
Scholz urges swift conclusion to EU-Mercosur trade deal
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf
Scholz on Saturday urged a swift conclusion to talks on a free
trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur South
American trade bloc, on the first stop in Buenos Aires of his
inaugural tour of the region.
Seeking to reduce Germany's economic reliance on China,
diversify its trade and strengthen relations with democracies
worldwide, Scholz is visiting Argentina, Chile and Brazil, all
led by fellow leftists who came to power in the region's new
"pink tide."
Berlin wants to lower its dependence on China for minerals
key to the energy transition, making resource-rich Latin America
an important partner. The region's potential for renewable
energy output is another attraction.
"There is great potential to further deepen our trade
relations, and the possibilities that could come from the
EU-Mercosur deal are obviously particularly significant," Scholz
told a news conference alongside Argentine President Alberto
Fernandez.
Fernandez has blamed European protectionism for holding up
the deal, agreed to in principle in 2019 but not ratified by
national parliaments. EU ambassadors have said Brazil must take
concrete steps to stop soaring destruction of the Amazon
rainforest.
Berlin hopes that concern can be put aside with the election
in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has
promised to overhaul the country's climate policy. Scholz is to
meet him on Monday at the end of his three-day tour.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sparked an energy crisis
in Germany due to its heavy reliance on Russian gas, increased
awareness of the need to reduce economic reliance on
authoritarian states.
For Germany to reduce its reliance on China for minerals it
will need to embrace sectors it has shied away from, a German
government official said on Friday.
"For example lithium mining - that's a challenging task,
especially regarding the environment and social standards," the
official, traveling with Scholz, told reporters.
Argentina and Chile sit atop South America's "lithium
triangle" which holds the world's largest trove of the
ultra-light battery metal.
About a dozen business executives - including the heads of
Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe's largest copper producer, and
energy company Wintershall Dea AG Dea - are
accompanying the chancellor.
Fernandez said he and Scholz discussed the possibility of
attracting German investment to the country's vast shale gas
reserve, lithium deposits and green hydrogen production.
Wintershall Dea, for example, is part of a consortium that
in September announced it was investing around $700 million to
develop a gas project off the coast of Argentina's southernmost
tip, Tierra del Fuego.
"Argentina has the potential to supply Europe with energy in
the long term," chief executive Mario Mehren said in a
statement.
