Representatives from the funds declined to comment.
The Fundamental Equity fund of multi-strategy firm Schonfeld returned 4.8% while its Strategic Partners fund finished up 3%.
The $62.3 billion Marshall Wace, co-founded by British financier Paul Marshall returned 7.69% in its Market Neutral Tops fund and 7.58% in its Global Opportunities fund. Its Eureka fund returned 4.62%.
The effects of global rate hikes trickled through economies making for choppy trading in 2023, which saw banks fail, bonds spike and seven tech-related stocks surge.
