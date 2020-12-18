Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

School Stationery Supplies Market to Grow by $ 15.12 bn During 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | Technavio

12/18/2020 | 09:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technavio has been monitoring the school stationery supplies market and it is poised to grow by USD 15.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005757/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & Get Free sample report in minutes

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the school stationery supplies market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Growing emphasis on omnichannel retail is a major trend driving the growth of the market
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 15.12 bn
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, BIC Group, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PILOT Corp., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, and WH Smith Plc, are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The emphasis on product premiumization is one of the major factors driving the market
  • How big is the APAC region market?
    The APAC segment will contribute to 47% of the market share

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

  • Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The education consulting market size has the potential to grow by USD 287.08 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
  • K-12 Arts and Crafts Material Market by Distribution Channel, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The K-12 arts and crafts material market size has the potential to grow by USD 420.97 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, BIC Group, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pelikan International Corp. Berhad, PILOT Corp., STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, and WH Smith Plc are some of the major market participants. The emphasis on product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this school stationery supplies market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

School Stationery Supplies Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Paper Products
    • Computer And Daily Use
    • Writing Instruments
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43722

School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The school stationery supplies market report covers the following areas:

  • School Stationery Supplies Market Size
  • School Stationery Supplies Market Trends
  • School Stationery Supplies Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing emphasis on omnichannel retail as one of the prime reasons driving the school stationery supplies market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist school stationery supplies market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the school stationery supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the school stationery supplies market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of school stationery supplies market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Paper products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Computer and daily use - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Writing instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACCO Brands Corp.
  • ADVEO France SAS
  • BIC Group
  • ITC Ltd.
  • Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Pelikan International Corp. Berhad
  • PILOT Corp.
  • STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG
  • WH Smith Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:37aCORETEC : Cyclohexasilane Enables Silicon Anodes
PU
12:23aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Thought Leadership for AI, Analytics, and Data Science
PU
12:22aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021
RE
12:03aCOCA COLA : Former Indianapolis Coca-Cola plant is now an upscale hotel
AQ
12/19Supporting The Power of Young People with 4-H
BU
12/18China to vaccinate 'key groups' over winter, spring - official
RE
12/18CD PROJEKT SA CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating a potential securities class action lawsuit against CD Projekt SA
GL
12/18Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
RE
12/18AIRBUS : Helicopters and ÖAMTC Air Rescue have signed a firm contract for the purchase of five H135s.
PU
12/18NEWLOX GOLD VENTURES : Raises $2.779 Million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares jump to record high ahead of S&P 500 debut
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI
3Wall Street falls as stimulus rally cools, Tesla hits record high
4Hackers' broad attack sets cyber experts worldwide scrambling to defend networks
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet old-school retailers will rebound in 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ