Schuil & Associates Announces Key Hires, a New Office, and Record Growth

01/25/2022 | 10:01am EST
Leading the field in ag real estate, Schuil & Associates' investments in technology, marketing, and videography have set the family-operated firm apart - positioning it for continued success.

VISALIA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuil & Associates, an industry-leading, family-operated ag real estate firm, today announced substantial growth in 2021 driven by strategic investments made earlier in the last year which have resulted in a total sales volume of more than $500 million. This represents a 33% increase year-over-year and more than 70% increase since 2018. 

Company president Doug Phillips, who succeeded president Marc Schuil in 2021, noted that this growth was driven by a variety of strategic investments made in recent years, including a new organizational structure that brought in the younger generation as well as the non-family members that are now shareholders. 

Samuel Marshall, who joined the marketing team in 2021 as its Visual Media Manager, played a key role in expanding the Visalia-based firm's digital presence across all channels. His skills in photography, content development, and drone videography showcased the firm's industry-leading agricultural properties and grew its YouTube channel

"The tremendous growth we've experienced is indicative of a talented team of Realtors, exceptional agricultural expertise, and strategic initiatives planted years ago that are now bearing fruit," said Doug Phillips, president of Schuil & Associates. "While the market has its ebbs and flows, our investments towards growth, marketing, and content creation will provide us with a firm bedrock from which we can continue to expand our horizons while providing top-notch service and expertise to our customers. Our future has never been brighter." 

Schuil & Associates also announced the hiring of talented new agents to help meet and exceed its growth trajectory while supporting clients, broadening expertise, and training a new generation of leaders: 

  • Timothy "Boomer" Murray - An active Tulare County grower in multiple irrigation districts, Boomer offers a global perspective with respect for regional nuance. His career spans some of the largest and most recognizable financial institutions and technology companies in the world, building teams & scalable partnerships, but is just at home within the citrus groves he operates. Boomer is an active member of California Citrus Mutual, American Society of Farm Managers, and Rural Appraisers.
  • Ben Olson - Having worked alongside Rick Schuil since March 2020, Ben has become an agent who specializes in permanent crop sales in the Northern San Joaquin Valley of California. Ben Olson received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Marketing - starting at California State University, Fresno, and finishing at Brandman University. 

Lastly, the firm announces the opening of a new office in Bakersfield to increase its presence in Kern County, CA - one of the most important and active agricultural regions in the country. In a time in which businesses across the country are shedding office space, Schuil & Associates' growth allows it to expand its physical presence to support customers, increase its industry-leading network, and further entrench its Central Valley roots. 

"While the real estate market is dynamic, the bedrock of the industry is serving customers to the best of our ability," said Rick Schuil, chairman of the board at Schuil & Associates. "By being closer to our customers with the new office, by hiring the most knowledgable agents, and by giving high-resolution video tours of each property, I'm confident that we'll continue to deliver world-class value and maintain our position as the top agricultural real estate firm." 

Press Contact: 

Paige Sweeney, paige@schuil.com 

The Schuil & Associates leadership team - Stephen Schuil, Rick Schuil, Doug Phillips, Scott Schuil



HOT NEWS