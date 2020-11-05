Log in
Schulte Roth & Zabel Announces Addition of Distressed Investing and Restructuring Lawyer Douglas S. Mintz

11/05/2020 | 05:42pm EST

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ), a leading law firm serving the financial services industry, has announced the addition of Douglas S. Mintz as a partner and co-chair of the Business Reorganization Group. Mr. Mintz is resident in the Washington, DC office. He was previously a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

Mr. Mintz’s practice focuses principally on the representation of creditors in financial restructurings, including secured and unsecured lenders, ad hoc committees of noteholders, equity sponsors and distressed investors. He has deep experience advising on public finance, energy, commodities and technology restructurings. At Orrick, Mr. Mintz co-led the firm’s hedge fund client initiative, representing private investment funds in a variety of public finance and energy situations. He advised groups of funds in numerous distressed situations, among many other types of matters. In addition, Mr. Mintz played a key role in building out Orrick’s ability to service borrowers in workouts and in bankruptcy.

“We are very pleased to have Doug join us. He adds depth and capability to our bankruptcy and restructuring practice, which are especially valuable to our clients in today’s market environment,” said David Efron, SRZ co-managing partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

“The current market volatility has presented numerous opportunities for our clients in the restructuring space. Doug’s addition helps to strategically grow our platform, and his experience advising creditors complements our strengths as a firm,” commented Marc Elovitz, SRZ co-managing partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group.

“Doug is an exceptional lawyer with vast experience advising on distressed investing and restructurings. We are delighted to have him on our team,” said Adam Harris, SRZ partner and co-chair of the Business Reorganization Group. SRZ’s Business Reorganization Group has a market-leading practice representing key players in some of the most significant bankruptcy and restructuring deals in the industry. Lawyers in the group provide critical counsel to domestic, foreign and international secured creditors, unsecured creditors, ad hoc groups, debtor-in-possession lenders, acquirers, equity holders, plan sponsors and others in Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court workouts. They regularly advise on acquisitions and divestitures of troubled companies and their assets. The firm also counsels clients on litigation finance opportunities and how the bankruptcy overlay impacts this particularized form of litigation finance.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the firm. SRZ is highly regarded by my longstanding fund clients and throughout the restructuring world for its top-tier business reorganization practice representing many of the biggest names in the private investment funds industry. SRZ’s global platform is a perfect fit for my practice and I’m thrilled to be here,” said Mr. Mintz, who holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Maryland.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: antitrust; bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity & data privacy; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.

© Business Wire 2020

