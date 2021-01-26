Schulte Roth & Zabel : Presents Its 30th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) is hosting its 30th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar today. At the forefront of the asset management industry, SRZ has unparalleled experience advising private investment funds. The seminar, which has been an industry-leading event for 30 years, features SRZ lawyers sharing their insights and knowledge on a wide range of subjects, including the latest on market trends and capital raising, the changing regulatory landscape, ESG, finance strategies and structures, credit, private equity, distressed investing and more. The seminar will also include a conversation with Afsaneh Beschloss, founder of RockCreek and former chief investment officer of the World Bank. The virtual event is by invitation only.

“We are thrilled to host our 30th Annual Private Investment Funds Seminar today, which will cover not just the developments of the last year, but what we see in the year ahead as the market continues to evolve,” said David Nissenbaum, SRZ co-head of the Investment Management Group. “The next few months promise a great deal of change within the regulatory industry. Beyond the pandemic, we now have a new administration which will likely bring new guidance and rulemaking. In today’s conference, we will touch on some of our predictions and more,” added Marc Elovitz, SRZ co-managing partner and chair of the Investment Management Regulatory & Compliance Group.

“This year we are providing attendees with more top-of-mind content than ever before. We look forward to holding in-depth conversations on a variety of subjects today, from market trends and capital raising to ESG,” commented Stephanie Breslow, SRZ co-head of the Investment Management Group and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee. “Over the past few years, the number of ESG-focused conversations we have had with our clients has steadily increased, and this year was no exception. Today we will discuss what we are seeing in that space, and also hear from Afsaneh Beschloss on what types of investments she is currently pursuing,” said Jason Kaplan, SRZ partner in the Investment Management Group.

With a great depth of practice, SRZ advises on the formation and operation of a wide array of funds with varying investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, credit funds, distressed funds, real estate funds, activist funds and hybrid funds, among others. SRZ is consistently placed in the top tiers in rankings, including in Chambers and The Legal 500. In 2019, SRZ was named one of the “Asset Management Practice Groups of the Year” by Law360. SRZ lawyers provide advice on U.S. and U.K. law to a wide variety of funds and managers located worldwide. Notably, SRZ is one of only a few law firms with a dedicated regulatory and compliance practice within its private funds practice. The lawyers have specialized expertise on the issues private fund managers face in setting up, running and growing their businesses.

About Schulte Roth & Zabel

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP (www.srz.com) is a full-service law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC and London. As one of the leading law firms serving the financial services industry, the firm regularly advises clients on corporate and transactional matters and provides counsel on regulatory, compliance, enforcement and investigative issues. The firm’s practices include: bank regulatory; bankruptcy & creditors’ rights litigation; blockchain technology & digital assets; broker-dealer regulatory & enforcement; business reorganization; complex commercial litigation; cybersecurity; distressed debt & claims trading; distressed investing; education law; employment & employee benefits; energy; environmental; finance & derivatives; financial institutions; hedge funds; individual client services; insurance; intellectual property, sourcing & technology; investment management; litigation; litigation finance; mergers & acquisitions; PIPEs; private equity; real estate; real estate capital markets & REITs; real estate litigation; regulated funds; regulatory & compliance; securities & capital markets; securities enforcement; securities litigation; securitization; shareholder activism; tax; and white collar defense & government investigations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006122/en/