Schulte Roth & Zabel : Releases June 2021 Private Funds Market Trends Report

Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ), a preeminent law firm in the private investment funds industry, has released the June 2021 edition of the SRZ Private Funds Market Trends Report, the latest in a series of reports produced by SRZ on market conditions affecting private funds.

The SRZ Private Funds Market Trends Reports provide the firm’s extensive range of hedge, direct lending, credit, real estate and private equity manager clients with observations and insights on current and emerging trends in the private funds industry. The latest Report provides an updated, timely view of the market trends affecting private funds, drawing on SRZ’s decades of experience serving the alternative investment management industry. Topics covered in the Report include trends in hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate funds and credit funds; environmental, social and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); certain asset types, including cryptocurrency/digital assets, litigation finance and music catalogs; and GP-led secondary transactions.

To receive a copy of the SRZ Private Funds Market Trends Report, you can submit a request by visiting this link at www.srz.com.

“As the market-leading law firm representing many of the world’s most innovative private investment funds, we are positioned to provide not just excellent legal and technical advice, but also practical and actionable market insights. We are pleased to share those insights and perspectives in this latest installment of our Market Trends Report,” said David Efron, SRZ co-managing partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

“The momentum from the end of 2020 has continued into 2021. Managers continue to innovate in product development and fundraising, with a blurring of the lines separating open and closed-end funds particularly notable in the hedge and credit space. We continue to see increasing emphasis on the integration of ESG principles into investment programs, especially in private equity where sponsors can affect real change, as well as significant interest from both institutional and retail investors in funds investing in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, despite significant ongoing volatility. In this report, we delve deeper into these, and other trends, offering insight on where the market is headed,” commented Stephanie Breslow, SRZ partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

“2021 is proving to be another rewarding year in the private funds industry. Our clients are among the most creative players in the alternative investment space, and helping them spot and take advantage of emerging market trends is a big part of what we do. Our report will serve as a great resource as they continue to seek new opportunities and pursue their fundraising goals,” said David Nissenbaum, SRZ partner and co-head of the Investment Management Group.

A pioneer in the alternative investment management industry, SRZ has been advising private funds for more than 50 years. SRZ is ranked as a leading law firm in Chambers USA, Chambers Global, Chambers UK, Chambers Europe, Chambers FinTech, The Legal 500 US and The Legal 500 UK. SRZ has been the recipient of numerous industry awards, including “Asset Management Practice Group of the Year” by Law360; “Leading Law Firm for Fund Formation” in the Preqin Global Private Equity & Venture Capital Report; “Best Onshore Law Firm” at the HFM U.S. Hedge Fund Services Awards; and “Leading Global Law Firm” at The Hedge Fund Journal Awards.

