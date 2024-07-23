STORY: :: Top congressional democrats Chuck Schumer

and Hakeem Jeffries endorse Kamala Harris

:: July 23, 2024

:: Sen. Chuck Schumer

(D) Senate Majority Leader

"On Sunday, President Biden showed the world what a great man he is. His true patriotism, his profound sense of decency came shining through."

"So now that the process has played out from the grassroots bottom up, we are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris."

:: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

(D) House Minority Leader

"Kamala Harris and her candidacy has excited and energized the House Democratic Caucus, the Democratic Party and the nation. Vice President Harris has earned the nomination."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ended days of questions over whether they would join the growing number of Democrats in supporting Harris's bid for the party nomination for the Nov. 5 election.

President Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection on Sunday amid worries that he no longer had the physical or mental stamina to wage what is expected to be a grueling race against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.