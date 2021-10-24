Schumer, Manchin in talks at Biden's Delaware home on infrastructure -White House

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Democratic Senators Chuck
Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe Biden
at his home in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats scrambled to
reach agreement on social spending legislation, a White House
official said.
A source familiar with the matter did not give details or
say whether they were closer to agreeing on a framework of $2
trillion or less that will allow the House of Representatives to
move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan
infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's
larger "Build Back Better" social package.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday
that Democrats are closing in on a deal on Biden's social and
climate-change agenda by narrowing their differences over
healthcare and other issues.
Biden planned two host the two senators at his home for
breakfast and to continue discussions on the proposed
legislation, the White House official said.
Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held
up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressive Democrats in the
House refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has
already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on
social programs and climate change.
Moderate Democrats, most notably Manchin and Senator Kyrsten
Sinema, had objected to the original $3.5 trillion price tag and
some provisions of the latter bill. Republicans oppose the
measure, but 19 in the Senate voted in support of the
infrastructure legislation.
Pelosi said on Friday there were only a few outstanding
issues on the legislation's healthcare provisions and that
decisions also remained on which revenue provisions to include.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Jarrett Renshaw, Doina Chiacu;
Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool)