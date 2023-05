WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Democrats will wait until a May 9 meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress before deciding whether to move forward on A "clean" debt ceiling bill free of spending cuts, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

Schumer also told reporters he wants a full two-year debt ceiling extension rather than a shorter-term bill. (Reporting by David Morgan and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Leslie Adler)