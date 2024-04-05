WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Friday outlined a busy agenda for lawmakers returning to Washington, saying they can make progress "on a path forward on TikTok legislation."

The Senate is returning to work next week after a two-week recess. The U.S. House of Representatives voted on March 13 to give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app, or face a ban.

Schumer's statement did not outline a specific position on TikTok but said "in the weeks and months ahead, we have the opportunity to make progress on bipartisan bills" including a measure on TikTok. (Reporting by David Shepardson)