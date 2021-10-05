Schumer sets U.S. debt ceiling vote for Wednesday as tensions rise

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Senate will vote on
Wednesday on a Democratic-backed measure to suspend the U.S.
debt ceiling, a key lawmaker said on Tuesday, as partisan
brinkmanship in Congress risks an economically crippling federal
credit default.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that senators will
hold a procedural vote on the bill - opposed by Republicans - to
suspend the borrowing limit through the end of 2022. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen has told lawmakers that the government
would exhaust its borrowing capabilities by about Oct. 18 if
they do not act.
"We can resolve the debt ceiling crisis this week and
reassure the world that the full faith and credit of the United
States will never be in question," Schumer said on the Senate
floor.
President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control both
chambers of Congress. The House of Representatives passed the
debt ceiling legislation last week. The measure needs 60 votes
to advance in the evenly divided 100-seat Senate.
Republicans are vowing to block it as part of their strategy
to impede Biden's ambitious social spending agenda ahead of the
2022 congressional elections.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called upon the
Democrats to address the debt ceiling on their own through a
procedure known as budget reconciliation, which would require no
Republican votes. Senate Republicans have twice blocked
Democrats from seeking bipartisan support for addressing the
debt ceiling.
A first-ever default on the federal debt could impose dire
consequences on the U.S. economy by eliminating millions of
jobs, throwing financial markets into turmoil and raising the
cost of home mortgages and business loans, according to
analysts.
Without a quick resolution, some government services might
be suspended, such as delivering Social Security benefit checks
to the elderly.
Biden and Schumer have rejected reconciliation as too
convoluted and risky for addressing the debt ceiling issue and
have warned of economic catastrophe unless Republicans change
course.
"If Republicans want to vote 'no' tomorrow, if they really
want to be the party of default, that's their choice," Schumer
said. "They have a chance to show that they're still
responsible. It's not too late. But it's getting dangerously
close."
Schumer wants Republicans to simply allow the Senate to
debate and hold a final vote on a debt limit suspension.
At least 10 Republicans would need to join the Senate's 48
Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats to
achieve the 60-vote threshold, which would enable the Democrats
to pass the bill with a simple majority later in the week.
Republicans, hoping to make Democrats solely responsible for
a higher debt ceiling, have rejected any possibility of lending
a hand.
"The majority doesn't need our votes. They just want a
bipartisan shortcut around procedural hurdles they can clear on
their own," McConnell said on Monday.
Some Republicans have said that the reconciliation path
could consume the attention of Congress, further slowing Biden's
ability to reach agreement on his multitrillion-dollar social
agenda and potentially undermining his support among moderates.
It also would require Democrats to adopt a specific dollar
figure for a new, higher debt ceiling on their own, which
Republicans could then target with 2022 election campaign attack
ads centering on the issue of fiscal responsibility.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Will Dunham)