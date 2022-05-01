Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Schumer to target Russian oligarchs with provisions in $33 billion Ukraine aid bill

05/01/2022 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a news conference about legislative efforts to lower gas prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he will add provisions to the $33 billion Ukraine aid package that will allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs' assets and send money derived from them to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs," Schumer said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:34pResidents of New Mexico town prepare to evacuate amid wildfire
RE
12:33pAmazon to get hearing that could overturn NY union vote, labor board official says
RE
12:22pKenyan president hikes country's minimum wage by 12%
RE
12:22pViolence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
RE
12:22pViolence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron
RE
12:11pGreek workers protest at energy cost surge in May Day rallies
RE
12:05pCubans take to streets on Worker's Day for first time in three years
RE
11:59aSchumer to target Russian oligarchs with provisions in $33 billion Ukraine aid bill
RE
11:33aBOX OFFICE : 'The Bad Guys' Leads Quiet Weekend With $16 Million
RE
11:13aCivilians evacuated from Ukraine's Mariupol; U.S. Speaker Pelosi visits Kyiv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Rocky stock market faces Fed test with eyes on tight..
2Russia should expropriate West's assets over 'theft' of Russian money -..
3Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
4Chip consortium ISMC to set up $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
5Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

HOT NEWS