Schumer vows to keep U.S. Senate in session until infrastructure bill passes

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate met for the
second weekend in a row on Saturday in hopes of passing a $1
trillion infrastructure bill, with its top Democrat warning
members he would hold them in Washington through their scheduled
summer break if needed.
The package https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03,
which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's
physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and
waterways, will face a key test at noon EDT (1600 GMT), when
lawmakers are due to vote on whether to limit debate on the
legislation.
"We can get this done the easy way or the hard way. In
either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our
work," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech.
"It's up to my Republican colleagues how long it takes."
If Saturday's vote succeeds, Schumer will try to move
quickly to pass the bill, in what would be a major victory for
President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent
months crafting the package.
The chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, signaled his
support for the bill.
"Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions
these days, but both those visions include physical
infrastructure that works for all of our citizens," McConnell
said. "The investments this bill will make are not just
necessary, in many cases, they are overdue. Our country has real
needs in this area."
After hours of closed-door negotiations, senators were
unable to reach agreement on Thursday on a final batch of
amendments before many lawmakers left town to attend the funeral
on Friday of former Senator Mike Enzi in Wyoming. Twenty-two
amendments have already been debated.
Negotiations were continuing, according to a person familiar
with the talks. Unless all 100 senators consent to waive rules
governing the legislative process, the Senate will have to
pursue a series of procedural votes that could delay a vote on
passage until as late as Monday or Tuesday.
Progress has been held up by a flurry of disagreements over
demands for new Defense Department improvements and a bill
provision on cryptocurrency.
Senator Bill Hagerty, who was former President Donald
Trump's ambassador to Japan before replacing former Senator
Lamar Alexander, also balked after the nonpartisan Congressional
Budget Office said on Thursday that the legislation would
increase federal budget deficits by $256 billion over 10 years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that senators
estimate Washington would collect over the long term from the
economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did
not count $53 billion in unused federal supplemental
unemployment funds to be returned from states.
So far, the current bill has attracted backing from enough
Republicans to comfortably surpass the Senate's 60-vote
threshold, along with unanimous support from the chamber's 50
Democrats.
But the legislation is still opposed by most of the Senate's
50 Republicans and by Trump, who has regularly blasted moderate
Republicans and McConnell over their support.
Trump made infrastructure spending a key plank of his 2016
presidential campaign but never made it a priority once he got
into office and was unable to get legislation through Congress.
Some top Republicans believe Saturday's vote on whether to
limit debate could be a turning point.
(Reporting by David Morgan and Makini Brice; additional
reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya
Hepinstall)