Schurz Communications Promotes Chris Dautel to Vice President of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development

12/06/2021 | 08:01am EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) announced today the promotion of Chris Dautel to the position of Vice President of Strategic Planning and Corporate Development. In this role, Dautel will lead the company’s mergers and acquisitions, valuation analysis, investments, strategic planning, and real estate administration.

Dautel has been with Schurz for 15 years and has excelled in multiple roles and capacities. His promotion reflects the increased responsibilities needed as the company continues to grow its footprint in broadband, managed cloud services, and other investments.

“Our company set aggressive goals when we shifted our focus from the broadcasting and publishing industries to engage in markets with structural tailwinds,” said Todd Schurz, President and CEO of Schurz Communications, Inc. “Chris has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth and diversification efforts, and with our most recent acquisition of NKTelco, the company has achieved its aspirational goals. Chris has earned this well-deserved recognition and promotion.”

Dautel joined Schurz Communications as Electronic Division Controller and Strategic Analyst in 2014. Prior to Schurz, he spent seven years as the Vice President of Finance and Business Affairs for WSBT-TV. Earlier, Dautel was Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Raycom Media.

About Schurz
Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.

Media Contact
Christy Kemp
Dahlia Public Relations
ckemp@dahliapr.com


Primary Logo


HOT NEWS