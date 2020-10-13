Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Schwazze :, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 08:05am EDT

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), today announced its participation in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15, 2020.

During the event, Chief Executive Officer Justin Dye will serve on a panel titled “Big CPG Cropping Up In Cannabis” at 2:00 p.m. ET. He will also discuss the Company’s recent updates in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET, and together with Chief Financial Officer Nancy Huber, will participate in investor meetings throughout the day.

For more information about Schwazze, please visit https://www.Schwazze.com/.

About Schwazze

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. is now operating under its new trade name, Schwazze. Schwazze is executing its vision to become one of the nation’s largest vertically integrated cannabis holding companies by revenue. Upon the completion of its announced acquisitions, its portfolio will consist of top-tier licensed brands spanning cultivation, extraction, infused-product manufacturing, dispensary operations, consulting, and a nutrient line. Schwazze leadership includes Colorado cannabis leaders with proven expertise in product and business development as well as top-tier executives from Fortune 500 companies. As a leading platform for vertical integration, Schwazze is strengthening the operational efficiency of the cannabis industry in Colorado and beyond, promoting sustainable growth and increased access to capital, while delivering best-quality service and products to the end consumer. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:13aIMMUNOGEN, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:13aGAMIDA CELL : and Be The Match BioTherapies® Expand Strategic Collaboration
BU
08:13aATRICURE : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08:13aPurigen Launches New Extraction and Purification Kit that Enables Scientists to Maximize Usable DNA from Limited Biological Samples
BU
08:13aING GROEP N.V. : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
08:13aCITI : group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08:12aELECTROCORE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:12aSPLUNK : conf20 Invites Everyone to Embrace the Data Age
BU
08:12aREALMASSIVE : Launches Contact Information for Commercial Property Owners in Data Platform, DataQu
BU
08:12aIDERA, INC. : Acquires Qubole, Adding Award-Winning Data Lake Platform to Growing Database Tools Portfolio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : A P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook o..
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : Global watchdogs agree rules for stablecoins like Facebook's Libra

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group