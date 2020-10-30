Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

Schwazze :, Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., to Participate in the 2020 MJBizCon Election Forum

10/30/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or “the Company"), today announced that the Company will be featured on a panel focused on the election results and the impact to the cannabis industry at the 2020 MJBizCon Election Forum, held virtually on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Dan Pabon, General Counsel and Chief Government Affairs Officer of Schwazze will participate on the panel titled “Election 2020: Results and the New Opportunities in Cannabis” on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10 – 10:40 a.m. PST. To learn more about the event visit https://mjbizconference.com/.

For more information about Schwazze, please visit https://www.Schwazze.com/.

About Schwazze

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. is now operating under its new trade name, Schwazze. Schwazze is executing its vision to become one of the nation’s largest vertically integrated cannabis holding companies by revenue. Upon the completion of its announced acquisitions, its portfolio will consist of top-tier licensed brands spanning cultivation, extraction, infused-product manufacturing, dispensary operations, consulting, and a nutrient line. Schwazze leadership includes Colorado cannabis leaders with proven expertise in product and business development as well as top-tier executives from Fortune 500 companies. As a leading platform for vertical integration, Schwazze is strengthening the operational efficiency of the cannabis industry in Colorado and beyond, promoting sustainable growth and increased access to capital, while delivering best-quality service and products to the end consumer. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© Business Wire 2020

