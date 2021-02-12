Log in
Schweikert Applauds International Trade Commission Rejection on Seasonal Tariffs for Blueberries

02/12/2021
WASHINGTON, DC - Today, Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-06) released the following statement after co-leading a letter with a bipartisan group of Members of Congress supporting cross-border trade to avoid restrictions and tariffs with the U.S.'s top trade partners on seasonal produce.

'The International Trade Commission (ITC) determination is great news for Arizona consumers, and our continued trading relations with our neighbors. Arizona's land ports of entry are leaders for cross-border trade in seasonal produce, positively impacting Arizona's economy and American consumers around the country. I look forward to continuing our fight to ensure Arizonans benefit from free and fair trade.'

Background:

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has found that imported blueberries are not a cause of serious injury to domestic growers, an outcome that is applauded by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

This announcement follows a letter sent by Senators Sinema (D-AZ), Moran (R-KS), and Reps. Schweikert (R-AZ) and Culler (D-TX) in response to the Trump Administration's Section 201 investigation on imported blueberries and Section 332 investigations of imported strawberries, bell peppers, squash, and cucumbers.

To read the full text of the letter sent by Congressional leaders, click HERE.

To read the announcement from the International Trade Commission, click HERE.

###

Disclaimer

David Schweikert published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 21:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
