Schweikert Applauds International Trade Commission Rejection on Seasonal Tariffs for Blueberries

'The International Trade Commission (ITC) determination is great news for Arizona consumers, and our continued trading relations with our neighbors. Arizona's land ports of entry are leaders for cross-border trade in seasonal produce, positively impacting Arizona's economy and American consumers around the country. I look forward to continuing our fight to ensure Arizonans benefit from free and fair trade.'

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has found that imported blueberries are not a cause of serious injury to domestic growers, an outcome that is applauded by the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

This announcement follows a letter sent by Senators Sinema (D-AZ), Moran (R-KS), and Reps. Schweikert (R-AZ) and Culler (D-TX) in response to the Trump Administration's Section 201 investigation on imported blueberries and Section 332 investigations of imported strawberries, bell peppers, squash, and cucumbers.

