Schwing America : Promotes Tom Jaeger to Service Manager

Schwing America promotes from within Service Department to ensure customers receive the highest levels of service

Schwing America is pleased to announce the promotion of Tom Jaeger from Service Specialist to Service Manager effective June 1, 2021. Tom brings extensive experience in customer service, solutions, and communications to his position, along with several years of experience with Schwing America.

“We are very fortunate to have so many talented individuals in our Service Department,” said Bill Murray, CEO of Schwing America. “We have a great team in place and are confident that under Tom’s leadership we can expand the service offerings and profitability of the Schwing Service Organization.”

Jeff Popa will transition to the role of Senior Technical Advisor as of June 1, 2021. Once the Service Manager transition is complete, Jeff’s new role will primarily focus on offering advanced technical advice to Schwing customers, Schwing Service Technicians and Call Center staffers. Jeff will remain a critical member of the Schwing Service organization.

Of equal importance, Myron Morehouse will remain in the key role of Field Service Supervisor – scheduling and supervising the field service technicians, boom inspectors and electronic repair – to ensure Schwing customers continue to receive highest levels of customer service.

About Schwing America

Schwing America is a member of the Schwing Group, a worldwide designer, manufacturer and distributor of premium concrete production and handling equipment. Schwing, committed to supporting its customers’ success, excels in producing high quality concrete equipment used in even the most demanding construction applications, through innovative engineering, premier manufacturing, and optimum after-sales support. Schwing America, located in St. Paul, Minnesota, offers industry leading concrete pumps, conveyors, and genuine parts for distribution in North and Latin America.

