Science and Technology for Inclusive and Sustainable Development

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
This session highlights the critical role and contributions of science and technology in addressing inclusive and sustainable development, specifically socioeconomic development and natural resource management and protection, while empowering people through education and training. Secretary Fortunato T. de la Peña of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) of the Republic of the Philippines, an APO Meritorious and Distinguished Awardee in 2021, shares his views on the topic based on the experience of DOST especially during the last five years. The link between science and technology and productivity, which is key to job and wealth creation, is emphasized.

Please click here to watch.

Subscribe to our APO YouTube channel for more videos and updates on our activities.

For any inquiries, please contact: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS