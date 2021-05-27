Scientia Raises $50M Growth Equity Investment from Vivo Capital

Scientia Vascular (“Scientia” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing commercial company focused on helping save patients’ lives with a suite of interventional medical devices, has raised $50M of growth equity financing from Vivo Capital, a Palo Alto, CA-headquartered global healthcare investment firm. The financing will be used to accelerate sales, marketing, and new product development in both its core neurovascular stroke market as well as adjacent markets in peripheral vascular and interventional oncology.

Scientia has leveraged its novel microfabrication technology platform to launch a portfolio of highly differentiated neurovascular products used at leading comprehensive and primary stroke centers in the United States. In less than three years since commercial launch, Scientia’s Aristotle® guidewires have become an essential tool for many of the nation’s top neurosurgeons.

Joseph Siletto, Managing Director at Vivo Capital, said, “Neurovascular surgery and in particular, stroke treatment, is one of the most exciting segments in the medical device sector. We have been searching for a platform medical device company in the neurovascular surgery space for a long time. We are honored to partner with John Lippert, a pioneer in the field, and the veteran team he has assembled at Scientia Vascular.”

“We are excited to partner with Vivo as we embark on our next stage of growth,” said John Lippert, founder and CEO of Scientia. “We’ve had a long-standing vision for enhancing patient treatment, which now can be accelerated with the financing.”

“In the medical device space, Vivo focuses on finding technologically differentiated, founder-owned companies looking to partner with a growth-oriented investment firm with deep expertise in healthcare. We look forward to helping Scientia grow in the years ahead,” stated Mahendra Shah, Managing Director at Vivo Capital.

“Scientia has been tremendously successful with limited resources since its commercial launch in 2018. The Company recently received FDA approval for its Plato® 17 microcatheter which leverages Scientia’s microfabrication technology to enhance trackability, control, and stability. Vivo looks forward to helping the Company continue to launch new products and expand globally,” added Nathan Dau, Executive Director at Vivo Capital.

About Scientia

Scientia is a pioneer in microfabrication technology and the company has used their core expertise to create a suite of commercially available and pipeline products for the treatment of neurovascular disease, peripheral vascular disease and interventional oncology. The company designs, develops and manufactures from its headquarters and ISO 14385 facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Vivo Capital

Founded in 1996, Vivo Capital is a leading global healthcare investment firm with a diverse, multi-fund investment platform in venture capital, growth equity, buyout, and public equities. Vivo has approximately $5.8 billion in assets under management and has invested in over 290 public and private companies worldwide. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in Asia, the Vivo team consists of over 50 multi-disciplinary professionals including physicians, scientists, entrepreneurs, operating executives, and industry experts. Vivo invests broadly in healthcare across all fund strategies, including in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, life science tools, diagnostics, health tech and healthcare services.

