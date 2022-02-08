Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Scientology Disaster Response Team Helps Quito Dig Out After Devastating Landslide

02/08/2022 | 01:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Ecuador are working with rescue workers and cleanup crews to help the city recover. The worst downpour in nearly two decades unleashed a landslide on Quito's La Gasca and La Comuna neighborhoods January 31 to February 1.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Quito, Ecuador

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb 08, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Ecuador are working with rescue workers and cleanup crews to help the city recover.

The worst downpour in nearly two decades unleashed a landslide on Quito's La Gasca and La Comuna neighborhoods January 31 to February 1. A torrent of water, mud, rock and debris crashed down the slopes of Pichincha Volcano, toppling houses and killing 24. Waves of mud lifted motorcycles and cars and swept them away.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers coordinated with officials, disaster response specialists Los Topos Azteca, and other emergency personnel who are working to help those affected by the disaster.

With the whole area engulfed in mud, Volunteer Ministers in their bright yellow T-shirts grabbed shovels and worked with cleanup crews to clear the roads.

They distributed clothing donated by a local factory to families who lost their possessions in the disaster. They brought donated food and supplies to victims and rescue crews.

The Volunteer Ministers of Ecuador headquarters is the Church of Scientology Mission of Quito.

The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."

Their motto is, no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."

RELATED LINKS:

http://www.quito.scientologymissions.org/

https://www.volunteerministers.org/

News Source: Church of Scientology International

Related link: https://www.scientology.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/scientology-disaster-response-team-helps-quito-dig-out-after-devastating-landslide/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pU.S. household debt increased by $1 trillion in 2021, the most since 2007
RE
02:12pAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Oklahoma Family's Land Ethic Revitalizes Ranch for Cattle, Pollinators and Wildlife
PU
02:11pWall Street rallies with Big Tech; banks up with Treasury yields
RE
02:10pFighting in Ethiopia's Afar region displaces 300,000, aid blocked to Tigray
RE
02:09pSenator Elizabeth Warren urges U.S. Justice Dept to aggressively fight price-fixing
RE
02:08pNew York Times editor on defensive at Sarah Palin defamation trial
RE
02:03pU.S. to try house arrest for immigrants as alternative to detention
RE
01:55pScientology Disaster Response Team Helps Quito Dig Out After Devastating Landslide
SE
01:54pEU lifts freeze on financial support to Burundi
RE
01:54pCenovus Energy loss widens on nearly C$2 bln impairment, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: General Electric, Meta, Qualcomm, Rolls-Royce,..
2Relief and challenges for chipmakers as Nvidia-Arm megadeal collapses
3Orpea faces complaints over fraudulent work contracts - Franceinfo
4Wall Street turns higher after groggy open, euro stalled by Lagarde
5Wilh Wilhelmsen : Selecting the right rope - Why you should be looking ..

HOT NEWS