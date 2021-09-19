Scope to improve Spanish 2021 growth forecast, hints central bank governor

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The governor of the Bank of
Spain hinted that there is some scope to improve the forecast
for gross domestic product this year from the current figure of
6.2%, in an interview published on Sunday.
The Bank of Spain is expected to update its economic growth
forecasts next week.
Pablo Hernandez de Cos, the governor of the Bank of Spain,
said there could be a "certain margin" to improve current growth
forecasts for 2021.
"The data from second quarter data was somewhat better
forecast than in our baseline scenario," he told El Diario Vasco
newspaper.
"In addition, the European Central Bank improved its
forecasts for the euro area last week. And although the
uncertainty is still high, it is lower than a year ago."
Hernandez de Cos said the effect of the latest waves of the
COVID-19 pandemic have not had such big impact on the economy.
After a record 10.8% slump last year, Spain's central bank
said in June it expected gross domestic product to expand
between 4.6% and 6.8% this year, with its central scenario
pointing to 6.2% growth, up from 6% in its previous outlook
released in March.
It also raised its forecasts to 5.8% for next year, from
5.3% previously, and to 1.8% for 2023, from 1.7%.
(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Toby Chopra)