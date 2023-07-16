STORY: Residents and tourists try to cool off at Garda Lake in northern Italy Sunday as a heat wave stretches across much of Europe.

But little relief is in sight.

Meteorologists warn more heat is on the way, with temperatures expected to hit record highs in the triple digits across the south.

A new weather pattern pushed into the region from northern Africa on Sunday (July 16).

That could lift temperatures above 113 Fahrenheit in parts of Italy. Hot weather alerts have been issued for over a dozen cities.

"This is not normal," says a resident from Sirmione. "I don't remember such intense heat, especially at this time of year.''

On Friday, Greece closed the entrance to its famous Acropolis to protect tourists from the scorching sun.

"So the heat is very intense, there's a lot of people, hopefully no one will suffer any illness, but it was very intense."

On the Spanish island of La Palma, firefighters say the intense heat and winds are making it difficult to contain a forest fire. The blaze has forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Europe's highest recorded temperature of 119.8 Fahrenheit was registered in Sicily just two years ago.

Meteorologists say that record could be broken in the coming days.