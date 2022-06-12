Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Scores of Ukraine Azovstal fighters' bodies still in Mariupol, ex-commander says

06/12/2022 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows destroyed facilities of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol

KYIV (Reuters) - The bodies of scores of Ukrainian fighters killed during the siege of the Azovstal steelworks in the southern city of Mariupol are still awaiting retrieval, the former commander of Ukraine's Azov National Guard regiment said on Sunday.

Maksym Zhorin said that under the terms of a recent exchange, around 220 bodies of those killed in Azovstal had already been sent to Kyiv but "just as many bodies still remain in Mariupol".

"Talks are continuing about further exchanges, to return home all the bodies. Absolutely all bodies must be returned and this is something we will work on," Zhorin added in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

He said a third of the dead were of the Azov battalion, while the others belonged to border patrol and naval officers as well as the police.

Hundreds of fighters holed up in the steelworks were taken into Russian custody in mid-May but many were also killed during Russian attacks on the plant and the city of Mariupol.

Because the majority of the bodies were in a terrible state, "it will take a very long time to identify each person personally," Zhorin said.

DNA testing and servicemen's uniforms and insignia would be used to help with the identification, he said.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of Azov, has been reduced to a wasteland after months of siege and bombardment that Ukraine says has killed tens of thousands of people.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Sujata Rao; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aNo pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says
RE
09:50aNo pardon for Britons sentenced to death, pro-Russian separatist leader says
RE
09:48aOne year in, Israel's "salvation government" hangs by a thread
RE
09:45aOne year in, Israel's "salvation government" hangs by a thread
RE
09:37aNATO chief Stoltenberg says Turkey's security concerns are legitimate
RE
09:01aAnalysis-Quebec focuses on French speaking immigrants as companies plea for workers
RE
08:53aScores of Ukraine Azovstal fighters' bodies still in Mariupol, ex-commander says
RE
08:37aS.Korea POSCO to halt some plants due to trucker strike -company spokesperson
RE
08:34aFrance votes in crucial test for Macron
RE
08:23aPope apologises for having to cancel Africa trip
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Telecom shares rise on $8 billion capital increase proposal
2Rogers Communications' executive Loretta Rogers dies at the age of 83
3Aviva : global websites
4Britain orders review of fuel market as pump prices surge
5Scandinavian Biogas announces SEK 2.7 billion Bio-LNG delivery agreemen..

HOT NEWS