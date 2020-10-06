Log in
Scoro : appoints experienced executive Andrew Pringle as VP of Sales following standout period of growth

10/06/2020 | 04:35am EDT

The appointment further bolsters the business management software provider following its rapid expansion, with new offices, strong growth in client numbers and significant global hires

Scoro, the all-in-one business management platform, has today announced the appointment of Andrew Pringle as Vice President of Sales, to help drive the continued growth of the business, which has seen a steady increase in momentum since it was founded by CEO Fred Krieger in 2013.

Bringing over 15 years of sales experience, Pringle joins Scoro from digital document transformation leader, Conga, where he served as Vice President of Southern Europe. He has previously held senior roles with logistics business DX, contract management solutions specialist Exari Systems and a variety of other technology businesses such as O2 and Datapoint. In his new role, Pringle will drive the evolution of the business’s sales approach, focusing on encouraging incremental change to deliver a sustainable model for growth.

Speaking about the appointment, Pringle commented: “Scoro really appeals to me because of the current, vital need for digital transformation across the globe. Organisations need one killer solution and Scoro is great because it is all-in-one. Especially considering the many challenges this year has brought, this is a huge bonus for business leaders looking to transform their companies, whether to accommodate remote working, improve efficiency or support digitalisation. I’ve already loved the recruitment process and can see the business ‘walks the walk’ when it comes to providing an end-to-end and efficient platform. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on their ongoing success.”

To support its global expansion, Scoro has almost doubled the size of its team, hiring 48 people across six countries since the start of 2019 to bring the total headcount to more than 100 people. The business has also celebrated the recent opening of offices in both New York and London, empowering the company to better serve its fast-growing client base. The company’s platform is now used to drive efficiency by providing a single place in which to plan time and projects, manage clients, send invoices and keep track of business results in more than 60 countries worldwide, strengthened by its launch in French and Spanish language versions in 2020.

Fred Krieger, Founder and CEO, Scoro said: “It has been an excellent period for Scoro and it is fantastic to top it off with Andrew’s appointment. We have been working proactively to bring our innovative ideas in efficient business management overseas and supporting as many businesses as possible to not only streamline their workflow, but see the real-life results this brings. While 2020 has brought with it significant changes for all businesses, we have tried to approach this year in the exact same way, working closely with global clients to ensure we continue to uncover the hidden time within teams and drive productivity.”

<ENDS>

About Scoro

Scoro is an award-winning business management software for collaborative teams.

Thousands of businesses in 60+ countries trust Scoro as a scalable solution for increasing margins and data-driven decision-making across all areas of the business – from projects and sales through to billing and reporting.

Founded in 2013 by Fred Krieger, Scoro now has offices in the UK, US and Estonia. Scoro has been listed in the Technology Fast 50 list by Deloitte, in the Inc. 5000 list, and has been selected as one of the top software companies in EMEA by G2.


© Business Wire 2020
