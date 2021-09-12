Scotland's Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on
Sunday not to "simply go ahead and grant the permission" for the
Cambo oilfield to start production, saying its licence needed to
be reassessed.
The Cambo oilfield, in the North Sea off the Scottish island
of Shetland, was handed licensing approval in 2001 and must now
get permission to start production. Sturgeon said that initial
decision should be reassessed against the background of more
ambitious climate change targets.
Sturgeon's Scottish National Party shares power with the
Green Party in Scotland's devolved parliament.
Britain wants to take a lead in efforts to cut emissions
more quickly before the United Nations' Climate Change
conference, or COP26, in Scotland in November, but environmental
groups have accused ministers of hypocrisy in even considering
giving Cambo the green light.
"I've asked the prime minister not to simply go ahead and
grant the permission to go ahead with production as a matter of
course, that the licence should be reassessed against the same
kind of climate requirements as new licences are going to be
assessed," Sturgeon told Sky News.
"I wouldn't give the go ahead without a fundamental
reassessment of the licence."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alex Richardson)