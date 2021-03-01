Scott Bowers Joins Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) as Chief Strategy & Distribution Officer

BERWYN, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDX) announces that Scott Bowers has joined the organization as Chief Strategy and Distribution Officer. In his new role, he will join FIDx's Senior Management Team, and utilize his expertise to drive business strategy and increase advisor adoption across the FIDx ecosystem.



"The advances FIDx has made integrating technology, data, and leading-edge products was needed in our industry," said Scott Bowers, Chief Strategy and Distribution Officer of FIDx. "There is currently no other firm doing what FIDx has done. Its offering and partnership with Envestnet and its integration into MoneyGuide create one of the largest annuity distribution opportunities I've seen in my career. I'm thrilled to be joining this team and helping craft the steps we can take to help advisors deliver secure retirement solutions to their clients."

Prior to joining FIDx, Mr. Bowers served as National Sales Director in the Retirement Insurance Group at BlackRock, where he worked for the last 13 years. In this role, in addition to managing national sales, Mr. Bowers and his team supported wholesaling efforts at BlackRock's insurance carrier and other product partners. These responsibilities brought Mr. Bowers into contact with many insurance industry thought leaders, of which he is one himself, having served as keynote speaker at countless industry and client events throughout his career.

"Scott joins FIDx at a pivotal time in our evolution. FIDx has spent the last two years building and integrating industry changing technology and solutions across our carrier partners and wealth management platforms—and now we are focused on activating advisors and advancing the use of insurance products within their practices," said Rich Romano, Chief Executive Officer of FIDx. "We are thrilled to have Scott leading this effort. His relationships, industry knowledge, and experience working at one of the largest asset managers in the world providing sales leadership and wholesaler engagement is vital for transforming the wealth management industry's access to annuities."

Prior to his role at BlackRock, Mr. Bowers served as a variable annuity specialist at ING, supporting financial advisors and managing the firm's sub-advisory relationships in two of the nation's most affluent wealth management markets. Mr. Bowers joined ING directly after receiving his MBA in finance.

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios, integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).

Media Contact:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for FIDx

973.647.4626

dtaormina@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scott-bowers-joins-fiduciary-exchange-fidx-as-chief-strategy--distribution-officer-301237290.html

SOURCE Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx)