Scott Nell of The Nell Team Lists Jeff Lewis-Designed, Celebrity Host Jillian Barberie's Valley Hilltop Property

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Nell of The Nell Team, a top residential agent in the San Fernando Valley, today listed Bravo TV celebrity and Home Shopping Network (HSN) Host Jillian Barberie’s 4,156 (apx) mini-estate at 19413 Bilmoor Place, Tarzana, CA. Located on a private cul-de-sac on one of the Valley’s prime streets, the gated, modern ranch estate includes a 3,056 ft. (apx) 4BR+3BA home, a 1,100 ft. (apx) 1BR+1BA guesthouse, and a large swimming pool on the nearly half-acre (apx) property. Surrounded by mature foliage, Nell’s listing offers the utmost in privacy with panoramic views of the Valley.



Jillian Barberie is a renowned on-air personality with a 30+ year career as an on-camera co-host and weather forecaster with signature fashion expertise. Most recently, she worked alongside KABC 790’s talk-radio co-host John Phillips, from 2014 - 2019. She acquired this property in 1999 while co-hosting the Emmy Award-winning, top-rated FOX morning show “GOOD DAY LA” and later, the “FOX NFL SUNDAY” team with Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson. Over that time, she has redesigned each room, turning it into an exquisite showcase home.

The main house boasts a “Hollywood Regency Chic” theme with design aspects created by the iconic Jeff Lewis of the Bravo TV docu-series “Flipping Out.” Ms. Barberie describes her home as having “a sexy James Bond 70s feel,” with plenty of branch chandeliers, vaulted ceilings, skylights and a black, gold and white color scheme. The open floor plan is accentuated by French doors with expansive views of the manicured grounds, a river-rock patio and custom-built pool featuring a loggia, cascading waterfall and Baja shelf, and a separate, newly-built guest house. Finally, the spectacular guest house, with its vaulted ceiling, skylights and polished concrete floors, was built and designed by Barberie for her HSN shows and her podcast “Ask Jillian.”

Within the home, you’ll find ebony-stained hardwood floors, travertine tiles, and a newly-updated kitchen with a Chef’s quality Sub-Zero refrigerator and Regency Hollywood cabinetry. The master suite is equipped with an over-sized, walk-in shoe closet with lighting and shelving for 100’s of shoes, while the ensuite offers a marble vanity and floors, eggshell marble bath, floating cupboards and massive storage space for accessories. Completing the master suite are a series of French doors that open to the patio, bringing in magnificent views of the sensuous pool area.

In listing this property, Scott Nell of The Nell Team points out the sheer entertainment value this home offers with Jeff Lewis’s iconic touch creating a magical and exceptional living space. “I was very impressed with the design components that both Mr. Lewis and Ms. Barberie created here. While I am always looking for ways to enhance my listings, Ms. Barberie’s estate already has everything a buyer would want: from its prime location, to its move-in ready high-end design, its amazing pool area and drought-friendly landscape features."

“I like to think of myself as a producer and director using high-tech and innovative media to present each home at its very best,” states Nell. “When my team preps, stages and markets a home, we go above and beyond. We bring in 3D-imaging specialists, professional photographers and a videographer, who is also skilled in using drone technology, to capture different angles and unique aspects of the property. I oversee the entire process structuring the shots to tell the story of the house. The end result is a totally-engaging video representation that I feel will increase the value of this property and bring us to the absolute best net.”

Nell is known for turning around properties that haven’t sold by reinvigorating and reintroducing them in a way that captures a fresh market. The Nell Team has done this countless times and is known for its high-end work and out of the box thinking. “By visually telling these stories in this way,” says Nell, “most of our clients have been able to get record high sales and we consistently generate multiple offers - well above the purchase price.”

Scott Nell is one of the Top Five realtors/teams at Keller Williams’ “Rockstar” Encino-Sherman Oaks office, having previously been named by the Wall Street Journal as a “Rising Star in Real Estate.” He is also a member of a Mastermind real estate group that shares best practices and continually encourages its members to strive for better results for their clients.

In addition to his real estate practice, Nell is an avid supporter of Mercy Childcare Orphanage in Uganda, Africa, a sustainable village dedicated to caring for at-risk children. Nell collects used cell phones and laptops which are recycled to fund the charity’s operations. He notes, “The sale of one of these items can put a child through school for an entire year, and so much more!”

To make an appointment to view the Barberie mini estate, contact Scott Nell of The Nell Team at: (818) 522-2862 or email: Scott@TheNellTeam.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

For more information please contact:

Scott Nell: (818) 522-2862

Scott@TheNellTeam.com

www.TheNellTeam.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bacba266-b02c-4af9-a0b3-41597cb4a09a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a4bfabe-461e-459c-bfe4-11a25beb9ee6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fae4f780-4f27-443a-b324-c0e414e10adf