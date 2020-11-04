Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether CytoDyn, Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CYDY) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own CytoDyn stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

CytoDyn is a biotech company based in Vancouver, Washington focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named “leronlimab.” Throughout its history, leronlimab was marketed as a potential treatment for HIV. In the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic, however, CytoDyn began making statements about leronlimab being used to treat Covid-19. Our investigation concerns whether CytoDyn made false and misleading statements and omitted material information in connection with leronlimab being potentially used as a Covid-19 treatment. CytoDyn shares are currently trading at approximately $2.71, after reaching a high of $10.01 per share.

What You Can Do

