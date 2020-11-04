Log in
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)

11/04/2020 | 03:45pm EST

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether CytoDyn, Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CYDY) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own CytoDyn stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

CytoDyn is a biotech company based in Vancouver, Washington focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named “leronlimab.” Throughout its history, leronlimab was marketed as a potential treatment for HIV. In the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic, however, CytoDyn began making statements about leronlimab being used to treat Covid-19. Our investigation concerns whether CytoDyn made false and misleading statements and omitted material information in connection with leronlimab being potentially used as a Covid-19 treatment. CytoDyn shares are currently trading at approximately $2.71, after reaching a high of $10.01 per share.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own CytoDyn, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

