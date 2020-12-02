Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Continues Investigation of United Services Automobile Association's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – USAA

12/02/2020 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation into whether certain directors and officers of United Services Automobile Association (“USAA”) breached their fiduciary duties to USAA and its members. If you are a USAA member, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether USAA’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage USAA in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to USAA, and whether USAA has suffered damages as a result.

On October 14, 2020, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced it had ordered USAA Federal Savings Bank to pay an $85 million fine for shortcomings in its risk management and its compliance with laws protecting service members.

What You Can Do

If you are a USAA member, you may have legal claims against USAA’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pOCEAN WILSONS : Institutional Presentation - November 2020
PU
05:46pOCEAN WILSONS : Apresentação Institucional - Novembro 2020 (em inglês)
PU
05:44pBrookfield Office Properties Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series S Preference Shares
GL
05:43pMacquarie Group to Acquire Waddell & Reed Financial
DJ
05:41pMUSCLE MAKER : Grill delivers second Miami location
AQ
05:41pCORNERSTONE CAPITAL RESOURCES : obtains reporting issuer status in Ontario
AQ
05:41pBANCORPSOUTH BANK : to Acquire National United Bancshares, Inc.
PR
05:40pStoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Special Distribution of $0.05 and Regular Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
05:37pMACQUARIE : Australia's Macquarie Group to buy Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 bln
RE
05:37pCALPINE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
2Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
4Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ