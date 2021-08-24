Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Replay Acquisition Corp's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – RPLA, FOA

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Replay Acquisition Corp (“Replay Acquisition”) (NYSE: RPLA), now known as Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), breached their fiduciary duties to Replay Acquisition and its shareholders. If you were a Replay Acquisition shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Replay Acquisition’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Replay Acquisition in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Replay Acquisition shareholders, and whether Replay Acquisition’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On October 12, 2020, Replay Acquisition executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to Finance of America, with a January 28, 2021, record date for the shareholder vote. On April 1, 2021, the merger transaction closed, with Finance of America continuing as the successor entity.

On August 12, 2021, Finance of America announced quarterly earnings, including a drop in mortgage originations and a narrower gain on sale margins, dropping the stock price to $5.33/share.

What You Can Do

If you were a Replay Acquisition shareholder, you may have legal claims against Replay Acquisition’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10169

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com