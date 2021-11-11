Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of December 6, 2021, Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Eargo, Inc. (EAR)

11/11/2021 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) and other defendants, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Eargo stock or securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney, Joe Pettigrew, at (844) 818-6980, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.  

Eargo is a medical device company focused on hearing loss.

On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims that the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, the price of Eargo shares dropped more than 68% on September 23, 2021, to close at a price of $6.86, down from its previous close price of $21.67.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company and other defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements to investors; specifically, they failed to disclose: (1) That Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and, (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Eargo stock or securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, and you wish to discuss this lawsuit, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6980, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.   The deadline for lead plaintiff motions is December 6, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, New York, NY 10169
(844) 818-6980
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:43pCIO LEADERSHIP : Leveraging Your Personal Brand to Win the Global War for Talent Will Power the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! Charlotte IT Executive Leadership Summit on December 1
GL
01:42p1E Tachyon raises the bar for digital employee experience management in the modern hybrid workplace
BU
01:41pItaly's Atlantia ups guidance as motorway traffic drives profit higher
RE
01:41pEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article -3-
DJ
01:41pEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article -2-
DJ
01:41pTHE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DJI DEALS (2021) : Top Early DJI Air 2S, Mini 2, Mavic Air 2 & More Deals Ranked by Consumer Articles
BU
01:41pEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:41pEVOTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:40pJasper Health™ Named CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree
PR
01:39pJapan's Subaru unveils first all-electric car, developed with Toyota
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
4Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
5Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, HSBC, Pfizer, The Home Depot, Wal..

HOT NEWS