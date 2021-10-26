Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of November 15, 2021 Deadline in Securities Class Action Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM)

10/26/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (“Boston Beer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAM) and certain of its officers and directors, alleging violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Boston Beer stock or securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com for more information.

Boston Beer is a high-end alcoholic beverage company that produces hard seltzer, malt beverages (i.e. beers), and hard cider at its cidery and under contractual arrangements at other brewery locations.

On September 8, 2021, after the market closed, Boston Beer issued a press release with a financial guidance update. Specifically, the Company withdrew its previously issued 2021 financial guidance, which it had issued on July 22, 2021, citing decelerating sales of hard seltzer products. Boston Beer stated that it expects to incur write-offs of hard seltzer inventory, shortfall fees payable to third party brewers, and other costs.

On this news, the price of Boston Beer common stock fell $21.09, or 3.7%, to close at $538.31 per share on September 9, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that Boston Beer and the other Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects; specifically that: (1) Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; and, (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Boston Beer stock or other securities between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, and you wish to discuss this lawsuit, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com.   The deadline for lead plaintiff motions is November 15, 2021.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.  The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, Virginia, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Ave, 17th Fl, New York, NY 10169-1820
(844) 818-6980
rswartz@scott-scott.com


Latest news "Companies"
05:59pValneva Announces Launch of Proposed Global Offering of American Depository Shares and Ordinary Shares
GL
05:59pValneva Announces Launch of Proposed Global Offering of American Depository Shares and Ordinary Shares
GL
05:59pBNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
05:58pOMA Announces Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results
PU
05:58pNotice to the Market - Athena Foods Plant Fire
PU
05:58pSmartSpace announces its Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 July 2021
PU
05:58pECLAC Calls for Articulating Social Protection Systems with Disaster Risk Management Policies in Pursuit of a Transformative Recovery with Equality and Sustainability in the Region
PU
05:58pEarning Release Q3 2021
PU
05:58pNotice to Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 questions
PU
05:58pSigninig CertEurope
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, American Express, eBay, Facebook, HSB..
2China's Modern Land defaults on bond payment; property shares drop
3Upbeat earnings push European stocks close to record highs
4BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
5Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..

HOT NEWS