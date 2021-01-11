Scott's Cheap Flights Reveals Results From Second Annual State Of Cheap Flights Report

Portland, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2 million members to exceptional airfare deals, recently surveyed more than 5,800 Scott's Cheap Flights members and dove deep into our own data to look at how consumers are planning to travel in 2021-including how the coronavirus affected their previous plans and the trips they expect to take this year.

Some noteworthy findings from our State of Cheap Flights report include:

No surprise, 2020 was not a good year for travelers: In our 2020 report, only 4% of respondents predicted they would not take any international trips. But the coronavirus upended those predictions. As it turns out, the majority (68%) of all respondents didn’t end up traveling internationally in 2020.

There were a lot of canceled trips, but it wasn't a total loss for most people: The vast majority (72%) of respondents had at least one 2020 flight canceled due to Covid-19.

Not all travel came to an end, though—and the flying experience was better than many expected: In fact, 45% of respondents have taken a trip by plane since the pandemic began. More than half (80%) of respondents gave the experience four or five (out of five) stars.

We're still in the Golden Age of Cheap Flights, and still will be after the pandemic: The pandemic certainly did cause prices to drop, but it didn't do so in the way many expected. Many of the prices we've seen during the pandemic—like $230 to Europe or $300 to South America—aren't that much lower than fares we've seen in the past. Instead, the pandemic resulted in a big increase in rare, valuable deals (namely, mistake fares, when an airline accidentally sells tickets at a huge discount) and deals for peak summer and holiday travel, which are normally the most expensive times to travel.

For the full State of Cheap Flights report please click here.

