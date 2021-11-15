Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2021 Results:

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Results

In the third quarter of 2021, net sales increased 18% to $8.5 million compared to $7.2 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by reduced COVID-related retail and supply chain impacts as well as success in driving enhanced awareness of several key brands, including Alpha Skin Care.

Our net loss of $2.5 million was primarily driven by the establishment of a valuation allowance against our deferred tax asset and impairment costs related to slow moving and obsolete inventories. We also continued to experience increases in logistics-related expenses driven by supply chain disruptions and product delays.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we entered into a new loan agreement in the amount of $2 million with Denver-based La Plata Capital and further amended our loan agreement with UMB.

Management Commentary

“Over the last six months, we have undertaken a series of actions to improve operating performance, reduce costs, stabilize inventory levels, implement pricing initiatives, and position the Company for stronger performance and growth,” said Tisha Pedrazzini, President of Scott’s. “We continue to focus on the profitable growth of key brands in the skin and pet care categories while accelerating conversion in the e-commerce channel. We continue to sharpen our strategies by modernizing packaging, expanding our consumer base, innovating, and leveraging social media in new ways.”

Dan Roller, Chairman of the Board, commented, “With our new management team now in place, we are focused on strategically developing and growing our portfolio of brands, as well as potentially monetizing brands that do not fit our strategic vision.”

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 8,555 $ 7,197 $ 26,439 $ 21,134 Cost of sales 5,413 3,973 15,637 11,578 Gross Profit 3,142 3,224 10,802 9,556 Operating expenses: Advertising 144 169 506 531 Selling 2,686 2,168 7,755 5,371 General and administrative 836 976 3,782 3,435 Intangible asset amortization 401 401 1,203 849 Total operating expenses 4,067 3,714 13,246 10,186 Loss from operations (925 ) (490 ) (2,444 ) (630 ) Interest income - - - 3 Interest expense (208 ) (137 ) (517 ) (215 ) Income from distribution agreement termination - - - 350 Loss before income taxes (1,133 ) (627 ) (2,961 ) (492 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (1,335 ) 110 (853 ) 174 Net loss $ (2,468 ) $ (517 ) $ (3,814 ) $ (318 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 12,642 12,480 12,628 12,468 Diluted 12,642 12,480 12,628 12,468

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value amounts) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12 $ 5 Accounts receivable, net 4,284 4,512 Inventories, net 6,639 3,988 Income taxes receivable 343 535 Prepaid expenses 533 596 Other current assets - 112 Total current assets 11,811 9,748 Property and equipment, net 9 18 Deferred tax asset - 784 Goodwill 5,280 5,280 Intangible assets, net 13,763 14,703 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,796 2,985 Other assets 38 38 Total assets $ 33,697 $ 33,556 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,152 $ 1,799 Accrued expenses 1,064 296 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 1,000 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 247 249 Other current liabilities - 67 Total current liabilities 5,463 3,411 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 6,519 4,521 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 2,846 3,032 Other liabilities 62 127 Total liabilities 14,890 11,091 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,666 shares (2021) and 12,618 shares (2020) 1,266 1,262 Capital in excess of par 7,785 7,633 Retained earnings 9,756 13,570 Total shareholders’ equity 18,807 22,465 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,697 $ 33,556

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,814 ) $ (318 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,357 976 Stock-based compensation 99 106 Deferred income taxes 784 (26 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 228 (1,756 ) Inventories (2,651 ) 3,373 Prepaid expenses and other assets 175 (200 ) Income taxes receivable 192 488 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,990 1,659 Total adjustments to net loss 2,174 4,620 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (1,640 ) 4,302 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition - (10,529 ) Purchase of software (262 ) - Purchase of property and equipment - (17 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 500 Cash paid for leasehold improvements - (484 ) Reimbursement of leasehold improvements - 247 Net cash used in investing activities (262 ) (10,283 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 29,824 6,525 Repayments of revolving credit facility (27,222 ) (3,795 ) Proceeds from term loan - 3,000 Repayments of term loan (750 ) (167 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - (569 ) Proceeds from PPP loan - 600 Repayment of PPP loan - (600 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 57 67 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,909 5,061 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7 (920 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5 1,094 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12 $ 174 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 372 $ 23

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," “strategy,” "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe,” "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. and its trusted brands have been a part of consumers' lives for over 70 years. Our products deliver high-quality, proven results that are supported by best-in-class consumer ratings and reviews. Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including our namesake Scott’s Liquid Gold wood care products, as well as Kids N Pets, Dryel, BIZ Stain Fighter, Denorex, Prell, and Alpha Skin Care.

