Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

11/15/2021 | 06:06am EST
Third Quarter 2021 Results:

  • Net sales of $8.5 million vs. $7.2 million in 2020, representing an 18% organic increase versus the prior year
  • Net loss of $2.5 million (($0.20) per share) driven by $1.6 million valuation allowance on deferred tax asset and $0.4 million inventory impairment

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD) today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Results

In the third quarter of 2021, net sales increased 18% to $8.5 million compared to $7.2 million in the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by reduced COVID-related retail and supply chain impacts as well as success in driving enhanced awareness of several key brands, including Alpha Skin Care.

Our net loss of $2.5 million was primarily driven by the establishment of a valuation allowance against our deferred tax asset and impairment costs related to slow moving and obsolete inventories. We also continued to experience increases in logistics-related expenses driven by supply chain disruptions and product delays.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we entered into a new loan agreement in the amount of $2 million with Denver-based La Plata Capital and further amended our loan agreement with UMB.

Management Commentary

“Over the last six months, we have undertaken a series of actions to improve operating performance, reduce costs, stabilize inventory levels, implement pricing initiatives, and position the Company for stronger performance and growth,” said Tisha Pedrazzini, President of Scott’s. “We continue to focus on the profitable growth of key brands in the skin and pet care categories while accelerating conversion in the e-commerce channel. We continue to sharpen our strategies by modernizing packaging, expanding our consumer base, innovating, and leveraging social media in new ways.”

Dan Roller, Chairman of the Board, commented, “With our new management team now in place, we are focused on strategically developing and growing our portfolio of brands, as well as potentially monetizing brands that do not fit our strategic vision.”

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

 

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net sales

$

8,555

 

 

$

7,197

 

 

$

26,439

 

 

$

21,134

 

Cost of sales

 

5,413

 

 

 

3,973

 

 

 

15,637

 

 

 

11,578

 

Gross Profit

 

3,142

 

 

 

3,224

 

 

 

10,802

 

 

 

9,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertising

 

144

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

506

 

 

 

531

 

Selling

 

2,686

 

 

 

2,168

 

 

 

7,755

 

 

 

5,371

 

General and administrative

 

836

 

 

 

976

 

 

 

3,782

 

 

 

3,435

 

Intangible asset amortization

 

401

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

849

 

Total operating expenses

 

4,067

 

 

 

3,714

 

 

 

13,246

 

 

 

10,186

 

Loss from operations

 

(925

)

 

 

(490

)

 

 

(2,444

)

 

 

(630

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3

 

Interest expense

 

(208

)

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(517

)

 

 

(215

)

Income from distribution agreement termination

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

350

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(1,133

)

 

 

(627

)

 

 

(2,961

)

 

 

(492

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(1,335

)

 

 

110

 

 

 

(853

)

 

 

174

 

Net loss

$

(2,468

)

 

$

(517

)

 

$

(3,814

)

 

$

(318

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.03

)

Diluted

$

(0.20

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.30

)

 

$

(0.03

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

12,642

 

 

 

12,480

 

 

 

12,628

 

 

 

12,468

 

Diluted

 

12,642

 

 

 

12,480

 

 

 

12,628

 

 

 

12,468

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value amounts)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12

 

$

5

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,284

 

 

 

4,512

 

Inventories, net

 

6,639

 

 

 

3,988

 

Income taxes receivable

 

343

 

 

 

535

 

Prepaid expenses

 

533

 

 

 

596

 

Other current assets

 

-

 

 

 

112

 

Total current assets

 

11,811

 

 

 

9,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

9

 

 

 

18

 

Deferred tax asset

 

-

 

 

 

784

 

Goodwill

 

5,280

 

 

 

5,280

 

Intangible assets, net

 

13,763

 

 

 

14,703

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,796

 

 

 

2,985

 

Other assets

 

38

 

 

 

38

 

Total assets

$

33,697

 

 

$

33,556

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

3,152

 

 

$

1,799

 

Accrued expenses

 

1,064

 

 

 

296

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

247

 

 

 

249

 

Other current liabilities

 

-

 

 

 

67

 

Total current liabilities

 

5,463

 

 

 

3,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs

 

6,519

 

 

 

4,521

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

 

2,846

 

 

 

3,032

 

Other liabilities

 

62

 

 

 

127

 

Total liabilities

 

14,890

 

 

 

11,091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,666 shares (2021) and 12,618 shares (2020)

 

1,266

 

 

 

1,262

 

Capital in excess of par

 

7,785

 

 

 

7,633

 

Retained earnings

 

9,756

 

 

 

13,570

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

18,807

 

 

 

22,465

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

33,697

 

$

33,556

 

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(3,814

)

 

$

(318

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,357

 

 

 

976

 

Stock-based compensation

 

99

 

 

 

106

 

Deferred income taxes

 

784

 

 

 

(26

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

228

 

 

 

(1,756

)

Inventories

 

(2,651

)

 

 

3,373

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

175

 

 

 

(200

)

Income taxes receivable

 

192

 

 

 

488

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

 

1,990

 

 

 

1,659

 

Total adjustments to net loss

 

2,174

 

 

 

4,620

 

Net cash (used) provided by operating activities

 

(1,640

)

 

 

4,302

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition

 

-

 

 

 

(10,529

)

Purchase of software

 

(262

)

 

 

-

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

-

 

 

 

(17

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

-

 

 

 

500

 

Cash paid for leasehold improvements

 

-

 

 

 

(484

)

Reimbursement of leasehold improvements

 

-

 

 

 

247

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(262

)

 

 

(10,283

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

29,824

 

 

 

6,525

 

Repayments of revolving credit facility

 

(27,222

)

 

 

(3,795

)

Proceeds from term loan

 

-

 

 

 

3,000

 

Repayments of term loan

 

(750

)

 

 

(167

)

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

-

 

 

 

(569

)

Proceeds from PPP loan

 

-

 

 

 

600

 

Repayment of PPP loan

 

-

 

 

 

(600

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

57

 

 

 

67

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,909

 

 

 

5,061

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

7

 

 

 

(920

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

5

 

 

 

1,094

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

12

 

 

$

174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

372

 

 

$

23

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," “strategy,” "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe,” "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. and its trusted brands have been a part of consumers' lives for over 70 years. Our products deliver high-quality, proven results that are supported by best-in-class consumer ratings and reviews. Our portfolio includes some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including our namesake Scott’s Liquid Gold wood care products, as well as Kids N Pets, Dryel, BIZ Stain Fighter, Denorex, Prell, and Alpha Skin Care.


