Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Scottish first minister hopeful Forbes: I would've voted against gay marriage

02/20/2023 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Scotland's Finance Secretary Forbes presents 2022 Scottish Budget, in Edinburgh

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish finance minister Kate Forbes, who is in the running to replace Nicola Sturgeon as the country's next leader, said on Monday that she would have voted against gay marriage as "a matter of conscience" in an interview to the Scotsman.

Forbes, who was elected to the Scottish parliament in 2016, said she would not have backed the legislation if she had been a member of parliament at the time, the Scottish newspaper quoted the 32-year old Christian as saying. Same-sex marriage was legalised in Scotland in 2014.

Her comments come hours after she announced her intention to run in the leadership contest to become Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland's first minister after Sturgeon's surprise resignation last week.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:32pBHP reports 32% drop in first-half profit
RE
04:15pExplosion rocks Ohio metals plant, media reports
RE
04:00pAlligator captured in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake
RE
03:52pFormer Pakistan PM Khan gets court protection against arrest
RE
03:39pPost-Brexit insurance reform clear before December, says BoE's Woods
RE
03:24pEU climate diplomacy deal on hold as nuclear dispute deepens
RE
03:23pScottish first minister hopeful Forbes: I would've voted against gay marriage
RE
03:22pFactbox-Jimmy Carter's biggest challenges while president
RE
03:06pIvory Coast domestic cocoa exporters will still honour contracts, regulator says
RE
03:04pPost-Brexit UK insurance reform clear before December, says BoE's Woods
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Car parts maker Forvia sees stable sales in 2023
2G20 watchdog says commodity market concentration poses threat to wider ..
3APPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
4Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks
5Oil rises 1% on China demand hopes and supply concerns

HOT NEWS