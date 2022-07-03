Log in
News: Latest News
Scottish voters remain split over independence after fresh referendum bid

07/03/2022 | 06:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Scottish Saltire flag and British Union flag fly together with the London Eye behind in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Voters in Scotland remain evenly split over whether or not they support independence from the rest of Britain, a poll published by the Sunday Times showed, days after the Scottish government set out plans for a referendum on the subject next year.

Last week, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.

The Panelbase survey showed 48% of respondents were in favour of independence, 47% were opposed and 5% did not know. A previous online Panelbase poll in April had 47% in favour and 49% against.

The latest results were based on a sample size of 1,010 people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party strongly oppose a referendum, saying the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted against independence by 55% to 45%.

Other polls in 2022 vary, with some showing a similar split to the 2014 result, and others showing the gap narrowing.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
