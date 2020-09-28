Log in
Scout Bio to Present at Upcoming October Investor Conferences

09/28/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Bio, a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions, today announced that Mark Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Jefferies Virtual Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET
  • Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

About Scout Bio
Scout Bio is a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing pet medicine by delivering a pipeline of one-time AAV gene therapies for major chronic pet health conditions. Scout has an exclusive research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program, which is a global leader in gene therapy research and development for nearly three decades. Scout’s therapeutics are designed to induce long-term expression of therapeutic proteins in pet patients using AAV vector technology. Scout Bio is ​a private company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.scoutbio.co.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:
Fran Gaconnier
Scout Bio
214.417.4142
fran.gaconnier@scoutbio.co

© GlobeNewswire 2020
