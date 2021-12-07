Log in
Scuba Welcomes Hacer Demiroers as SVP of Operations and Finance

12/07/2021 | 10:02am EST
Former Datadog Executive to Scale Operations Toward Growth in Massive Customer Experience Analytics Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scuba, the continuous digital intelligence platform for customer-experience analytics, announced today that Hacer Demiroers had joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations and Finance. In her new role, Demiroers will be responsible for scaling operations globally across finance, marketing and sales.

“Hacer is joining Scuba as we’re seeing a massive surge in demand for real-time customer experience analytics,” said Tony Ayaz, CEO of Scuba. “Hacer has the right expertise and industry experience needed for our next phase of growth. She helped scale Datadog into $1Billion in ARR and we are fortunate to have her join our team.”

Prior to joining Scuba, Hacer served as Vice President of Sales Operations at Datadog, where she helped scale the company’s cloud analytics platform from $40 million to IPO making it one of the most successful Saas companies with over $1Billion ARR and 3000+ employees. Earlier, she held leadership roles at Localytics and Metalogix, where she oversaw operations for GTM, technical support and finance.

“Companies today rely on having the right CX data at hand exactly when they need it, which is why I’m so pleased to be joining Scuba,” Demiroers said. “We have some amazing customers utilizing the power of the platform to serve their customers in the best possible way. I can't wait to help more companies discover what Scuba can do.”

About Scuba
Scuba Analytics is the leading continuous digital intelligence platform, providing CX teams actionable behavioral analytics across all customer, marketing and product interactions in real-time. Scuba is used by thousands of users across trillions of data points, including leading Microsoft, SalesForce and Twitter. Learn more at https://www.scuba.io

Media Contact
Hugh Moore
Broadsheet Communications for Scuba
202-471-0661
hugh@broadsheetcomms.com 


