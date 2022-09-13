Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Scuffles, bottles fly as Senegal's MPs argue over parliament leadership

09/13/2022 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal's security forces were called on Monday to secure a voting process in parliament and hold back rowdy opposition members of parliament (MP) who tried to disrupt the election of a new president of the national assembly.

The assembly was convening for the first time since a July election in which President Macky Sall's ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority, securing just two seats more than two allied opposition coalitions.

The new parliamentary session convened at 1000 GMT on Monday with the first order of business to elect the house's new leader. However, parties failed to reach an agreement on electoral procedure.

Heated arguments ensued all day and by late evening, tensions boiled.

Senegal's national television RTS, showed scuffles breaking, parliamentarians pushing and shoving one another as they crowded the floor of the assembly, while some threw plastic bottles.

"The opposition did not agree on the ballots and the manner of proceeding with the election," Senegal's national TV reported.

The police were later called in to secure the voting process and had to forcefully remove several lawmakers who tried to seize the ballot box.

Political tension has been on the rise in the West African nation seen as one of the region's most stable democracies. The tension is partly fuelled by Sall's refusal to state clearly whether he plans to run for a third mandate in 2024 in breach of term limits.

(Reporting by Diadie Ba; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Diadie Ba


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aThai August industrial sentiment back at pre-pandemic level
RE
03:49aEnergy Impact Partners gets ADIA, Microsoft backing for first European fund
RE
03:45aChina declines to say if Xi will meet Putin and Modi at summit
RE
03:39aAir strike hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - hospital official
RE
03:38aSouth Africa's Eskom to ramp up power cuts as three coal units trip
RE
03:37aBanks drag UK's FTSE 100 lower; all eyes on U.S. inflation data
RE
03:34aGermany to step up state bank credit to aid energy firms - Handelsblatt
RE
03:31aNew Zealand child abuse survivors call for intervention from Pope Francis
RE
03:29aBurkina Faso military leader takes over defence portfolio in cabinet reshuffle
RE
03:27aStadium packed ahead of Ruto's swearing in as Kenyan president
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptoverse: Ether snaps at bitcoin's heels in race for crypto crown
2Nokia appoints Amy Hanlon-Rodemich as Chief People Officer and member o..
3Adyen N : first to launch Real Time Account Updater with Visa in Europe
4BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
5Vedanta, Foxconn to invest $19.5 bln in India's Gujarat for chip projec..

HOT NEWS