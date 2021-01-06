Log in
SeABank : (Vietnam) increased charter capital, extended network to 180 branches and is approved to list on HOSE

01/06/2021 | 05:41am EST
HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to the most favorite retail bank in Vietnam, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank - Vietnam) focuses on digital transformation, ecosystem expansion, corporate culture and governance as milestones for the next 5-year strategy.

December 2020, SeABank completed its charter capital increase from VND9,369 billion to nearly VND12,088 billion. With that, SeABank becomes one of the 13 commercial joint stock banks with the highest charter capital in Vietnam, helping the bank tier 1 capital to be one of the leading in the market.

While focusing on digital change and ecosystem strength, the bank continues to expand its network. On January 5, 2021, SeABank open 10 new branches at provinces of Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Long An, Quang Nam, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Hue and Ca Mau. Currently, SeABank is present in 29 provinces and cities nationwide. These branches are all conveniently located in the city center, equipped with modern facilities according to international retail banking standards and professionally trained staff.

SeABank promises to bring customers the best experience and service whether is face-to-face or via the bank electronic platform. SeABank currently serves nearly 1.6 million customers nationwide and famously known for its smart banking via SeAMobile App.

In addition, SeABank was also approved by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) to list more than 1.2 billion shares with stock code SSB. SeABank is expected to officially list on HoSE in Quarter I in 2021 with the expected number of shares listed at more than 1,208 million shares.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seabank-vietnam-increased-charter-capital-extended-network-to-180-branches-and-is-approved-to-list-on-hose-301201874.html

SOURCE SeABank


© PRNewswire 2021
