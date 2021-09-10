Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sea Ltd raises about $6 billion in mega fund raising

09/10/2021 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A lanyard showing logos of Southeast Asian e-commerce and gaming group Sea Ltd is pictured at their office in Singapore

(Reuters) -Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd said late on Thursday it has raised about $6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale, making it Southeast Asia's largest fund raising according to Refinitiv data.

The company priced 11 million American Depository Receipts https://refini.tv/3E3K4VS at $318 each, together with $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.

"The reason for this fund raising could be an early indication that the gaming business is no longer capable of funding the e-commerce and fintech growth," Lightstream Research analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri said.

Shares of Sea Ltd, which has rapidly grown to become Southeast Asia's most valuable listed company by market capitalisation, fell 6.1% in New York on Thursday to $322.60, but remain 62% higher for the year.

The company's stock recorded a nearly five-fold jump last year amid strong demand as pandemic-related restrictions kept people indoors.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15aJapan's exports seen surging in August, wholesale prices staying high - Reuters poll
RE
01:12aFitch upgrades Taiwan for outperforming peers during COVID-19 pandemic
RE
01:11aEXCLUSIVE : Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America
RE
01:02aApple rebuffs Epic request to restore Fortnite developer account in South Korea
RE
01:01aGold heads for first weekly loss in five on Fed taper jitters
RE
01:00aPoliticians swear loyalty to Hong Kong, but face govt patriotic test
RE
01:00aMARKETS FEAR A DIFFERENT 'DELTA' : Mike Dolan
RE
12:59aChina's power plants start winter coal restocking early
RE
12:44aSea Ltd raises about $6 billion in mega fund raising
RE
12:42aMalaysia's Top Glove says U.S. lifts import ban over forced labour
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

11847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
2Santos : and Oil Search combine to create a regional champion of scale ..
3Malaysia end-Aug palm oil stocks jump 25% to 1.87 mln T -MPOB
4Attacking anti-vaccine movement, Biden mandates widespread COVID shots,..
5CVS Health : responds to latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations and tes..

HOT NEWS