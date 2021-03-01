Log in
Sea and air transport values rising

03/01/2021 | 05:46pm EST
Spending on international sea and air transportation services has risen steadily from a low level in the June 2020 quarter, pushing up total transportation services imports by $100 million in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Transportation services captures the expenditure associated with carrying objects and people into and out of New Zealand, other supporting services, as well as postal and courier services.

'New Zealand retailers are reporting much higher overseas freight costs than a year ago, after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of shipping containers,' international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.

'This is supported by the figures for imports of transportation services in the December quarter.

'International transportation spending initially fell after COVID-19 hit in the March 2020 quarter, as New Zealand's total import volumes dropped, especially for things like fuel, and international air travel which all but stopped.'

Spending on transportation by sea and air in the December 2020 quarter has started to bounce back up from unusually low levels in the June 2020 quarter. Sea transport includes freight and other sea transport, whereas air transport includes passenger (international airfares), freight and other air transport.

Transportation services imports rose $100 million (15 percent) in the December quarter, compared with the September 2020 quarter. Sea transport rose almost $70 million between the September and December quarters. Air transport was up about $24 million in the same period.

By contrast, the value of total merchandise goods imported in the December 2020 quarter was 8.5 percent higher than the September 2020 quarter.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 22:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
