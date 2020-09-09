Log in
Seaborn and DE-CIX Partner to Enable Flexible Access to Global Internet Exchanges

09/09/2020 | 08:12am EDT

Seaborn Customers Gain Direct Access to Cloud, Content and Global Networks Available on DE-CIX’s Global Platform

DE-CIX, the world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator with the fastest-growing IX in the New York metro area, and Seaborn, a leading developer-owner-operator of subsea fiber optic cable systems, announce that in addition to Seaborn’s interconnection to DE-CIX New York, they are now offering access and interconnection services to DE-CIX IXs in Marseille, Madrid and Dallas, as well as one of the world’s largest IX by peak traffic, DE-CIX Frankfurt. The interconnection provides Seaborn customers the ability to access DE-CIX IXs through a single one-stop-shop solution directly with Seaborn, or to select Seaborn’s network for transport connectivity to DE-CIX for the greatest amount of flexibility in transport and IX access.

Seaborn operates a network across the Americas delivering IP, Ethernet and Transport services underpinned by the speed and quality of its Seabras-1 subsea fiber cable between Sao Paulo and New York. With a measured latency of 107.68ms RTD between metropolitan Sao Paulo POPs and DE-CIX New York, Seabras-1 provides the most direct path from Brazil to DE-CIX.

“Across the Americas, sophisticated customers are looking for more than just IP connectivity, and so the ability to leverage the value provided by DE-CIX exchanges on a global basis is very important to them,” states Michel Marcelino, SVP and Head of Latin America for Seaborn.

“Through the partnership with Seaborn, thousands of networks in South America are now able to join DE-CIX, the largest neutral interconnection and peering ecosystem worldwide,” comments Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. “Especially interconnecting in New York becomes extremely attractive in comparison to Miami. Using the low latency at the Seaborn infrastructure, network operators from Latin America can enjoy the huge variety of connectivity and peering options at DE-CIX New York as their natural global gateway to North America, Canada and Europe at the same time.”

Seaborn’s interconnection with DE-CIX provides customers in South America the ability to easily provision remote peering with DE-CIX and Seaborn’s regional reach throughout Latin America, allowing customers to enjoy the benefits of easily peering at multiple global DE-CIX exchanges to reach the most networks through a single connection.

Customers can choose to purchase transport to peer directly through Seaborn with a single agreement or to leverage Seaborn’s network and interconnection with DE-CIX to purchase transport to peer and enter a relationship with DE-CIX directly. Both options enable customers with simplified access to DE-CIX’s global IXs over an existing connection, reducing costs and time to provision while enabling greater control and global reach.

To learn more, customers can purchase connectivity and IX access through Seaborn directly by visiting http://www.seabornnetworks.com or request a quote from DE-CIX for Seaborn transport to peer by visiting http://www.de-cix.net.

About Seaborn

Seaborn is a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 and AMX-1 between Brazil and the United States. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between São Paulo and New York metro, offering the lowest latency route between the B3 exchange in São Paulo and the trading exchanges of New Jersey. Seaborn’s industry leading service delivery and performance combined with our IP and Ethernet service offerings broadens our solutions driven approach and commitment to always exceeding the service expectations of our customers. For more information please visit www.seabornnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX is one of the world’s leading Internet Exchange operators and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Having started operations in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, now records a data throughput of more than 9 Terabit per second (Tbps) at peak times. The connected customer capacity across all DE-CIX locations globally exceeds 64 Terabits.

In total, DE-CIX serves over 2000 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs), and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services at its more than 20 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. Further information at www.de-cix.net.


© Business Wire 2020
