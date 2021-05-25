Log in
Seabury Securities Advises Directional Aviation's OneSky Flight on Acquisition of Associated Aircraft Group

05/25/2021 | 11:27am EDT
Seabury Securities LLC, the wholly-owned investment banking arm of Seabury Capital Group LLC (collectively, “Seabury Capital”), announced today that the company has advised Directional Aviation's OneSky Flight (“OneSky”) company on the acquisition of Associated Aircraft Group (“AAG”), the premier provider of executive Sikorsky helicopter service in the Northeastern United States.

AAG is a helicopter operator based in New York that provides fractional, charter, heli card, and managed aircraft services. In addition to operating the Sikorsky S-76 helicopters, AAG is a FAA part 145 repair station, providing MRO services on Sikorsky's S-76 and S-92 civil helicopter models.

Seabury Capital’s New York-based investment banking team acted as the buy-side M&A advisor on the acquisition, and was led by Oliver Althoff, Managing Director & Head of North America, Seabury Corporate Finance, with leadership and advice for the transaction from Patrick Dowling, Senior Managing Director, Seabury Capital Management.

"This acquisition provides Directional Aviation with an end-to-end private flying experience and establishes the company as a vertical flight leader," commented Oliver Althoff, Managing Director & Head of North America, Seabury Corporate Finance.

The team leveraged Seabury Capital’s significant M&A and capital raising background in many aviation and aerospace subsegments, including the helicopter segment, which represents one of the company’s core capabilities with an extensive track record.

"Seabury Capital's network and helicopter expertise ranging from operator knowledge to the individual assets themselves proved invaluable in this transaction,” commented Kenn Ricci, Principal of Directional Aviation.

ABOUT SEABURY SECURITIES

Seabury Securities LLC is the wholly-owned investment banking arm of Seabury Capital Group LLC (“Seabury Capital”) which operates a number of specialty finance, investment banking, technology, and software companies with a core focus anchored in aviation, aerospace & defense, and financial services & technology. Since its founding in 1995, Seabury Capital has taken ownership stakes in software and asset management businesses servicing the aviation and travel industries. Seabury Capital ended the year 2019 with over $1 billion in assets and intends to leverage those resources to launch one or more specialized investment funds in aviation, travel, and technology in 2020, under a newly incorporated investment fund manager, Seabury Capital Management LLC.

Within the last few years, Seabury Capital has expanded its portfolio by investing in early stage startup companies within the financial technology industry and structured investment products. In addition, Seabury Capital owns and operates FINRA, NFA and FCA regulated investment banking services firms in the U.S. and U.K., respectively, serving external clients as well as assisting the companies in which Seabury Capital has invested.

Seabury Capital has operations in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Chicago, Cordoba, Dallas, Dublin, Durban, Edison (NJ), Guernsey, Hong Kong, Houston, Jersey City, London, Los Angeles, Manila, Minneapolis, Mumbai, Nairobi, Ottawa, Seoul, Shannon, Singapore, Summit (NJ), Stamford (CT), and Tokyo. Reference Seabury Securities at www.seaburycapital.com/seabury-securities.


