Seabury Solutions Deploys Alkym to Assist Korean National Fire Agency in Managing Helicopter Fleet Operations and Maintenance

Alkym® Platform’s Industry-Leading Capabilities to Advance Agency’s Digitization and Automation Initiatives

Seabury Solutions, a subsidiary of New York-based Seabury Capital Group LLC and the market leader in delivering aircraft M&E and MRO software solutions for the aviation industry, announced a new client engagement with the Korean National Fire Agency (“KNFA”) to deploy the Alkym® Platform as the backbone of the agency’s "Fire Helicopter Operation Information System.”

The newly established system is intended to enable the KNFA’s 119 Air Traffic Control Center (119-ATC) to manage its fleet of 29 helicopters safely and efficiently, including facilitating the integration of operations, maintenance, and flight crew training and management, as well as ensuring the reliability, safety, and quality of helicopters.

“We are honored to have been selected by the KNFA to deploy Alkym’s industry-leading capabilities to power their Fire Helicopter Operation Information System, which will ensure the smooth operation of helicopters in real-time, while supporting the center’s disaster-relief missions across the nation,” commented Kyungik An, Managing Director of Seabury Solutions’ Korean Office.

Seventeen air corps across the country currently perform maintenance individually, making it challenging to procure repair parts in bulk and perform maintenance that requires specialized equipment and capabilities. As a result, the efficiency of aircraft operations has decreased, and maintenance costs have increased. To address these challenges, the KNFA has set out to create a firefighting aviation maintenance division within the next 5 years that will perform MRO work in-house.

A new Maintenance Information System will enhance the equipment’s operational safety by establishing a systematic connection with the “Fire Helicopter Operation Information System.” Furthermore, the implementation of Alkym will enable the agency not only to deliver accurate maintenance-critical information, but also to respond to disasters in a timelier manner by providing immediate helicopter support.

“We look forward to growing our collaboration with the KNFA to support efforts in digitizing their firefighting aircraft maintenance operations and enhancing the agency’s helicopter maintenance management capabilities,” concluded Kyungik.

ABOUT THE KOREAN NATIONAL FIRE AGENCY

As an organization dedicated to comprehensively responding to any accidents or disasters on land, the Korean National Fire Agency (“KNFA”) focuses its efforts and capabilities on making the Republic of Korea a safer, more comfortable place to live. To better protect people from ever-more complicated, ever-larger accidents and disasters, the KNFA has strengthened the national disaster response system by supplementing the existing workforce, its equipment, and the teams working primarily on site. www.nfa.go.kr/eng

ABOUT SEABURY SOLUTIONS

Seabury Solutions is a leading global aviation software development and consultancy company. It was established in 2002 and is part of Seabury Capital Group LLC. Seabury Solutions has built its reputation in the market by delivering an industry-leading aviation suite of IT solutions that enhance the efficiency and decision-making process for airlines, regulators and MROs.

Seabury Solutions’ integrated aviation software portfolio encompasses the Alkym® Maintenance Systems for airlines & MROs, eAuthority® (a safety management software for aviation authorities), and a range of airline performance analysis tools within the Enterprise Performance Analysis System (EPAS). The EPAS® suite has models that include capabilities in determining current and future route profitability, maintenance performance, budget planning, fuel planning and distribution channel performance. Reference Seabury Solutions at www.seaburysolutions.com.

